Warwick Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA) and Forge 28 Studios will present their Second Annual Holiday Spectacular, an evening of holiday cheer featuring local youth performers on Dec. 19 at 7:00 PM at 28 Church St. - home to both WCPA and Forge 28 Studios.

The heartwarming community tradition will feature singing, dancing, and film presentations. Families and audience members can look forward to a joyful showcase highlighting the talent, creativity, and dedication of Warwick’s young artists.

Admission to the Holiday Spectacular is a donation to the Warwick Humane Society, with attendees encouraged to contribute either monetary gifts or pet food and supplies. These donations directly support local animals in need and reflect the organizations’ ongoing commitment to community care and compassion. For those who cannot make the event a donation box is present at WCPA/Forge 28 through Dec. 19.

Last year’s inaugural Holiday Spectacular collected donations for Warwick Backpack Snack Attack, helping local children and families during a season of heightened need. WCPA and Forge 28, along with their student body, are proud to continue their tradition of giving back during the holidays.

In addition to the Holiday Spectacular, members of WCPA’s youth companies will be performing at Hackensack Hospital this holiday season, bringing joy, comfort, and holiday cheer to patients who may need it most this season.

The Holiday Spectacular is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend, donate, and enjoy an evening of festive arts and community spirit.

For additional information, contact Warwick Center for the Performing Arts at 845-986-2466 or Forge 28 Studios at 845-202-0225.