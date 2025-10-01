An apple a day starts with ‘A!’

Using a variety of tools such as workbooks, dry erase markers and whiteboard tablets, Golden Hill Elementary School’s kindergarten students were busy exploring the letter “A” through the Magnetic Reading Foundations curriculum.

Last week, a special coloring activity allowed them to trace the letter, distinguish between uppercase and lowercase and identify pictures and words starting with “A.”

To make the learning experience even more meaningful, students connected their phonics lessons to the start of the fall season by incorporating apples into math and science activities. These seasonal touches created exciting opportunities to reinforce the letter “A” across different subjects.

“I like coloring ‘A’ because my name starts with ‘A,’” kindergartener Alessandra Robinson said.

At the end of the week, students were treated with an “Apple Day” celebration, complete with a taste test of yellow, red and green apples. Students ranked their favorites and most gave all three apples a perfect score.