American Legion ceremony honors departed comrades

The Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

Chaplin Father Reynor Santiago started the service with a prayer. Then Skylar Clifford, 12, of Greenwood Lake sang during the event. Speakers included Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer and Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley. Participating in the ceremony were members of the Greenwood Lake police and fire departments, ambulance corps, Gaelic Cultural Society, and Lions.

The ceremony moved outdoors for the Honor Guard’s rifle salute followed by a barbecue.