x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

American Legion ceremony honors departed comrades

Greenwood Lake. A small but solemn Memorial Day was celebrated at the Legion.

| 28 May 2025 | 12:16
    Greenwood Lake American Legion Chaplain Father Reynor Santiago of St. Stephens starts the service with a prayer.
    Greenwood Lake American Legion Chaplain Father Reynor Santiago of St. Stephens starts the service with a prayer. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    . Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer speaks during the ceremony
    . Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer speaks during the ceremony ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    . Skylar Clifford, 12, of Greenwood Lake, sings at the ceremony.
    . Skylar Clifford, 12, of Greenwood Lake, sings at the ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley speaks at the event.
    Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley speaks at the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan Post 1443 American Legion Commander Vinny Hallinan speaks during the ceremony.
    Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan Post 1443 American Legion Commander Vinny Hallinan speaks during the ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    A barbecue was held at the end of ceremony.
    A barbecue was held at the end of ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Forner Commander Walter Kittle speaks of the significance of the missing soldier table
    Forner Commander Walter Kittle speaks of the significance of the missing soldier table
    Honor Guard gives a rifle salute at memorial ceremony.
    Honor Guard gives a rifle salute at memorial ceremony.

The Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

Chaplin Father Reynor Santiago started the service with a prayer. Then Skylar Clifford, 12, of Greenwood Lake sang during the event. Speakers included Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer and Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley. Participating in the ceremony were members of the Greenwood Lake police and fire departments, ambulance corps, Gaelic Cultural Society, and Lions.

The ceremony moved outdoors for the Honor Guard’s rifle salute followed by a barbecue.