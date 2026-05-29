Alpha Gamma Eta Omega chapter hosts mental health awareness event

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Gamma Eta Omega Chapter hosted “Just Fine: A Mental Health Awareness Experience” on May 19 at the Middletown Thrall Library in Middletown. The event brought together community members, mental health professionals, advocates, and local leaders for an evening centered on healing, reflection, education, and meaningful conversation surrounding mental health and wellness.

The experience featured educational and inspirational talks from licensed mental health professionals, interactive exhibit stations, creative expression, and opportunities for community connection. The program was designed to create a safe and welcoming environment where participants could openly engage in conversations surrounding emotional wellness, trauma, healing, and self-expression.

The event was co-led by Dr. Lernice Henry and Dr. Saalihah Akbar.

“This event reflected exactly what our chapter stands for, service, sisterhood, and community impact,” said Rasheena Wilson, president of Alpha Gamma Eta Omega Chapter. “Seeing so many people come together to support mental health awareness and engage in honest conversations was incredibly powerful. We are proud to continue creating spaces that uplift, educate, and support our community.”

Dr. Lernice Henry, co-chair and featured speaker, shared her appreciation for the overwhelming community response. “It was so good seeing the community support us in large numbers, and hearing directly from the community was truly the icing on the cake,” said Dr. Henry. “This experience reminded us how important it is to create safe spaces where people feel seen, heard, and supported.”

Featured speakers included Donald Cofield, LCSW, CASAC; Dr. Izetta Briggs-Bolling, DSW, LCSW, LMHC, CASAC-G, SAP; and Dr. Ariel Anderson, Clinical Social Worker. The event also highlighted creative and artistic expression through featured artist Judey G and interactive exhibit experiences designed to encourage reflection and healing.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Gamma Eta Omega Chapter



Alpha Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is committed to serving the community through impactful programming focused on education, civic engagement, leadership development, health equity, and family support initiatives throughout Orange County and surrounding communities.