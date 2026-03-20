Albert Wisner Public Library to hold budget information session

Albert Wisner Public Library will hold a public information session on the library’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick). The proposed budget may be found at the library’s website at albertwisnerlibrary.org/vote and at the library.

The library’s annual tax levy and trustee vote will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at the library. The in-person vote will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the lower level.

The library is seeking approval for a tax levy of $1,951,304 for the 2026-2027 proposed operating budget. The proposed tax levy covers 86.9 percent of the library’s expected operating expenses; the balance will be funded by a combination of fees, gifts, grants, interest income and reserve funds. The Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation will contribute $30,000 to the operating budget, in addition to providing support for special programs and collections. The Friends of the Library will contribute an unrestricted gift of $10,000 toward the 2026-2027 operating budget.

There is the election of one trustee on the ballot. Incumbent Michael McCann is running to serve a term from July 2026 to June 2031. Trustees must be residents of the Warwick Valley Central School District and serve five-year terms.

All registered voters who reside in the Warwick Valley Central School District may participate in this election. Walk-in voter registration is available at the office of the School District Clerk, West Street Extension, Warwick, New York, Monday through Friday, excluding school district holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., prevailing time, until and including April 10.

Applications for early voting and for absentee ballots are available online at albertwisnerlibrary.org/vote and at the front desk of the Library. Absentee ballots must be received at the Library no later than 9:00pm on April 14, 2026 to be canvassed.

For more information, check the Library’s website, www.albertwisnerlibrary.org/vote, or call Library Director Lisa Laico, at 986-1047, option 7.