Access pollution forecasts

Did you know that New York’s ozone season runs from April through September?

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) publishes ground-level ozone forecasts during ozone season and particulate matter pollution forecasts year-round, using a scale called the Air Quality Index (AQI). An air quality alert is sent out when there is a high AQI value, which indicates polluted air. Individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and people who exercise outdoors should take caution during an air quality alert.

The AQI can be accessed by:

* Checking the daily ozone and particulate matter pollution forecast by logging onto https://shorturl.at/sDoyi.

* Finding an Air quality monitor near you via www.nyaqinow.net.

* Signing up to receive email Air Quality Alerts via shorturl.at/Ppjby.

* Calling the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345 or (518) 402-8478.