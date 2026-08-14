A summer social on the banks of the Drowned Lands

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, thunder clapped at 5:15 p.m., delaying setup and raising concerns that the evening’s plans might be curtailed. But by 5:50 p.m., those fears had passed, and guests began to arrive. The Pine Island Summer Social would go on as planned, set against a beautiful backdrop of sunflowers, wildflowers, and the natural charm of Pine Island.

The evening opened with remarks from Pine Island Chamber of Commerce President Leonard DeBuck, who welcomed guests and shared the purpose behind the gathering: raising scholarship funds for three deserving students supported each year by the Chamber.

Guests were first treated to a refreshing starter of locally-grown corn relish with chips, a perfect bite for a warm summer evening. Soon after, a plated appetizer featured Genius Grant winner Cheryl Rogowski’s famous onion pie—her noted recipe was published in “The New York Times”—served over fresh, locally grown lettuces with a delicious dressing.

Local entertainment added to the evening’s festive atmosphere, beginning with Fiddle Frenzy, led by Christy Brown. The talented performers were the perfect choice to open the night’s activities.

Under a large white party tent with open sides, guests enjoyed sweeping views of Pine Island’s beauty while dining from a full buffet and listening to the upbeat music of the Warwick Broadway Collective.

Three lucky guests won photography art door prizes by local artist Carol Mindnich, who also supplied the beautiful landscape artwork for the evening’s printed program.

One of the most meaningful moments of the evening came when the three scholarship recipients—Sophia Amato, Sienna Liggio, and Kasandra Lashuay—each gave individual speeches. Their words reflected sincere appreciation for the support they had received and brought the evening’s purpose into clear focus: the true meaning of community support.

An amazing dessert selection, baked by the fabulous Crumm Cake Cupcake Company, was the perfect sweet ending to the evening. Guests enjoyed delicious, fresh-fruited parfaits and an array of brownies and blondies.

The evening was graciously supported by local sponsors, including:

Big C Productions, DeBuck’s Sod Farm, Green Valley Onions, Lowland Farm, Minkus Family Farms, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Pine Island Wine & Liquor, RE/MAX Real Estate Paul Ruszkiewicz, Scenic Farms Golf Course, Ruszkiewicz Farms, Woglom Construction, and WTBQ Radio.

Additionally, more than 25 volunteers from Warwick Valley High School helped make the evening possible. They were led by community member extraordinaire Nancy Scheinert, a key behind-the-scenes leader in so many community efforts.

As the inaugural Summer Social came to a close, it was clear that the event had achieved exactly what it set out to do: bring people together, celebrate Pine Island, and support the next generation.