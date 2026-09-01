What an opportunity!

In the heart of beautiful Greenwood Lake, N.Y., this partially completed home project offers the perfect canvas to bring your vision to life. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths promise a ton of living space.

Whether you’re an investor, builder or buyer, you can literally customize your dream home to your own specifications. The hard part of the project is already done. Set on a level lot, there’s plenty of room outdoors as well, excellent for recreation, gardening or entertaining.

This future home is close to parks, shops and restaurants. Enjoy summer concerts and events at the Thomas P. Morahan Park and Beach which is only a half mile away.

Create a truly personalized home!