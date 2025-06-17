Wellness shop opens its doors

Warwick has a new sanctuary for self-care and spiritual connection. Located at 9 Main St., Soul & Summit invites the community to explore an inspired space designed for healing, empowerment and conscious living.

The shop offers a thoughtfully curated selection of crystals, wellness products, mindful clothing, herbal teas, nourishing snacks, workshops, and events — each item chosen and created to support balance and personal transformation. From smoky quartz for grounding to rose quartz for self-love, visitors will find tools to elevate their energy and deepen their daily rituals.

“We created Soul & Summit as a peaceful space where people can reconnect with themselves,” said Syd, founder and intuitive guide. “Whether you’re just starting your spiritual journey or you’ve been walking this path for years, our goal is to provide a welcoming environment where everyone feels safe, seen and supported.”

The shop’s mission is grounded in accessibility, education, and heart-centered living. In addition to retail offerings, Soul & Summit hosts monthly workshops, community circles, readers and events designed to foster inner growth and authentic connection.

Soul & Summit celebrated its grand opening on Friday the 13th of June. For more information, log onto www.crystalsofquartz.com.