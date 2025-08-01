Well-Maintained Ranch-Style Home

This three-bedroom, two bath ranch style home is nestled on one acre of beautiful natural landscape. A wall of windows along the back floods the home with natural light and uninterrupted views.

With original hardwood floors, the home boasts a thoughtfully designed floor plan, with the kitchen, spacious family room, half bath and laundry room at one end of the home. While the opposite end houses three generously sized bedrooms and full bath, all connected by a central oversized living room with a wood burning stove.

You may want to add your own updates, but this move-in ready home has been lovingly maintained throughout the years.

Outside, you’ll adore the wisteria covered patio and perennial gardens.

The quaint village of Warwick welcomes you to your brand new home.