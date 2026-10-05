Welcoming Warwick Neighborhood

Located on over a half acre, this spacious ranch style home offers three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

You’ll be impressed by the lovely eat-in kitchen and the formal dining room. The inviting living room has a wood fireplace with a gas insert. The primary ensuite is a natural, peaceful retreat. In the finished lower level, the family room will be the heart and joy of the home.

An extra flex space downstairs could develop into a home office, exercise area or guest space already having a half bath.

The large deck overlooks the level yard boasting a fenced-in area perfect for play and pets. The generous yard also features space for gardening and entertaining.

This listing is a wonderful combination of neighborhood living and easy access to everything quaint and historic Warwick has to offer.