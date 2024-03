Warwick Wine Bar opens on West Street

The Warwick Wine Bar held its official ribbon cutting on Friday, March 1, featuring Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard, representatives from State Sen. James Skoufis’ office, and several friends, family members, wine enthusiasts, and Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives. The Warwick Wine Bar will be serving wines from around the world six days a week at 8 West Street.

This new endeavor is the brainchild of Keith Yodice, who customers may also know from Café Dolce, Boneyard Cantina, and the Village Barkery. The Wine Bar is a collaboration between Yodice and Norbey Arango, his partner and chief craftsman. Together they transformed the former Apple Valley Pharmacy building into a new meeting place offering 50 domestic and imported wines.

“We have a taste of the world,” said Yodice in an announcement.

In addition, Kevin Lynch is the sommelier and Wine Bar manager. Lynch has reportedly worked in the hospitality business since he was a teenager. Prior to the Wine Bar, Lynch worked in several New York City restaurants and tended bar on the Jersey Shore. “My specialty is finding wines that I like,” said Lynch.

The Warwick Wine Bar is open Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon. For more information, call 845-544-1457 or follow the Warwick Wine Bar on Facebook.