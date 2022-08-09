Bone Yard Cantina brings Mexican tapas bar and restaurant to Warwick

Bone Yard Cantina, a Mexican restaurant from the creators of Café Dolce, has opened four doors away, at 17 Main St. The former yoga studio was transformed by Keith Yodice and Norbey Arango. They and Yodice’s son, Michael Mena, created the restaurant,.

They serve Mexican food created by Chef Maria Hernandez, a native of Mexico City, where she learned to cook from her mother and grandmother. She offers dozens of tapas and salads, plus kids’ menus. Multi-colored heads in a Day-of-the-Dead theme by artist Will Teran dominate the walls.