Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Expresso’ Mixer

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce invites current and future members to an ‘Expresso’ Mixer with the Warwick Historical Society at the A.W. Buckbee Center at 2 Colonial Avenue.

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle, network, make new friends, and enjoy tasty treats, coffee, and learn about the society and its plans to celebrate 120 years of celebrating Warwick history.

The event will take place on April 28 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The program is free for chamber members and $10 for future members.

For more information visit: http://warwickcc.org.