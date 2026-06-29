Warwick Food Truck Festival canceled

The Warwick Food Truck Festival, scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 2 at Mountain Lake Park, has been canceled, as the high temperature for the day is forecasted to exceed 100 degrees.

In an email sent to the Warwick Advertiser, Tracy Gregoire, founder of the nonprofit Small Things, Inc., which presents the event, said, “Out of an abundance of caution, I’ve canceled this Thursday’s Food Truck Festival. It was hard to do! We never cancel. But given the extreme heat conditions forecasted, it feels like the right thing to do.”

Gregoire went on to explain that the forecasted heat wave creates real concerns for the health and safety of our vendors, guests, volunteers and community. She added that, after speaking with Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, as well as several vendor partners, she felt closing the event was the right decision.

Gregoire said while she has received requests for an alternative date for the festival, nothing has been planned as of this time.