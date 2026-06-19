Warwick Food Truck Festival announces July lineup

The Warwick Food Truck Festival celebrates its final summer 2026 date Thursday, July 2, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Mountain Lake Park. Returning festival-favorite food trucks include 876 Jerk, Casa Birria, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crave NY Wings, Crumm Cake Cupcakes and Baked Goods, Fruit Fashions, Ice Capps, Hudson Valley Falafel, JerseyRollz, PBF Café, Smokin Grate BBQ, Sweet D’s and The Mac Factor. New to the lineup for July includes Djay’s Fish Fry, Maillard Food Truck and The Empanada Truck.

Now in its tenth year, the festival also features local craft beverage vendors including Bean Wandering Coffee Company, Big Eddy Brewing Co., Cat-Like Reflexes Lemonade, Drowned Lands Brewery, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadhouse Rolling Bar, Rushing Duck Brewing Co. and The Cocktail Caddy.

Along with food and drink, attendees can enjoy live music and family-friendly activities in a lakeside setting.

Live music throughout the evening will feature The Arborline, NailedShutt and Missyping Band. Additional activities will include body art by Endlessly Inked, Let’s Face It! and Warwick Henna.

Presented by local nonprofit Small Things Inc., the Warwick Food Truck Festival is a community fundraiser supporting the organization’s mission of sharing kindness in the Warwick community. The event’s Presenting Sponsor is Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes, with additional sponsorship support from local businesses, families and organizations.

Admission is $20 per car, payable by cash or Venmo only, and includes parking. Attendees are encouraged to carpool.

The festival will also collect nonperishable food items for local food pantries and new children’s socks for Four Seasons Kids.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information, visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.