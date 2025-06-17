Village treasurer recognized

Sadie Andryshak, Treasurer for the Village of Warwick, has been recognized as a Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer (CMFO) by the New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers (NYSMFO) for achieving its high educational, experience and participation requirements.

The Village of Warwick has employed Andryshak in her current office for four years. She is a member in good standing of the NYSMFO and has received a plaque and pin denoting the accomplishment.

The Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer Program, launched in 2006, aids municipal finance officers in improving job performance and recognizes the professionalism of the municipalities’ finance offices. Stringent education and experience requirements must be met before this prestigious designation of Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer is awarded. Qualifications of applicants are reviewed and approved by the NYSMFO CMFO Committee.