Village living at its best

Originally built in 1953, this home has been completely rebuilt from the foundation up.

The brand-new Cape Cod style home features an open floor layout. The custom kitchen shines with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The living room boasts a stone gas fireplace and the primary suite has a private bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level. A two-car garage leads to a laundry/mudroom.

The awesome added bonus for this lovely, newly built home is its unfinished second level with 1,700 additional square footage just waiting for your creative ideas and possibilities.