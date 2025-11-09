x
Village living at its best

Originally built in 1953, this home has been completely rebuilt from the foundation up.

The brand-new Cape Cod style home features an open floor layout. The custom kitchen shines with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The living room boasts a stone gas fireplace and the primary suite has a private bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level. A two-car garage leads to a laundry/mudroom.

The awesome added bonus for this lovely, newly built home is its unfinished second level with 1,700 additional square footage just waiting for your creative ideas and possibilities.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 4 Hawthorn Ave.
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $700,000
Taxes: $13,300
Agent: Tammy Scotto
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: (845) 494-4706