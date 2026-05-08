Unbeatable Warwick Setting

This beautifully renovated four-bedroom, three-bath colonial is in a most sought after tree-lined neighborhood, is move-in ready and possesses stunning modern updates. The upgrades include a freshly painted interior complemented by brand new hardwood flooring, a new roof, new AC, a new driveway and a new hot water heater.

The main level houses a perfectly functional kitchen with granite countertops, a formal dining room, the living room and a den/home office.

An open foyer leads upstairs to four spacious bedrooms and two full baths, a third bath is on the main level. The primary suite is a true retreat with a new clawfoot tub and a large tiled shower.

The unfinished basement adds 1,387 square feet making the home’s total living space of 4,325 square feet.

The backyard oasis boasts three acres of surrounding property and showcases a Trex deck, above ground pool and a fenced-in yard.

This lovely home offers unlimited style, space and extreme comfort.