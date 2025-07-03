Unbeatable Location

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Warwick is a lovingly maintained home thanks to its original owners. With three bedrooms and two baths, the listing beams with space, privacy and tons of potential on its oversized lot.

The classic bi-level layout features hardwood floors currently under carpeting and sliders off the dining area leading to a generous deck overlooking the in-ground pool.

The lower-level projects incredible flexibility having its own entrance, a family room, bonus room and a full bath. An oversized one-car garage offers a storage bay and a workshop area.

Central air, natural gas and municipal water/sewer make life a whole lot easier.

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to make this cherished home your very own.