Timeless Ranch Home

Privately set on 2.3 acres, this three-bedroom, three-bath home has a brand new U-shaped driveway with parking for 30-plus vehicles perfect for parties and holiday gatherings.

The kitchen, living room and dining area exhibit a spacious open-concept layout with all three areas enhanced by floor to ceiling casement windows. The kitchen boasts two sun tunnels while the living room offers a wood pellet stove exceptional on chilly evenings.

The beautiful sunroom has large picture windows showcasing picturesque views of the inground pool, expansive yard and gorgeous sunsets.

The two-car garage can accommodate four vehicles, while the unfinished basement awaits any future plans you could possibly imagine.

Additional perks include a newly paved driveway, fully owned solar panels, an EV charger and a freshly-painted neutral interior.

Seeing is believing. Believe you can be this lovely home’s next owner.