The Mount named a top school

Mount Saint Mary College has been recognized as one of the best colleges in New York for online and hybrid nursing education by EduMed.org, a leader in student support for allied health and medical fields.

The college earned distinct honors in two categories for 2025: Best Online Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Programs in New York; and Best Online Accelerated BSN Programs in New York. The Mount was firmly in the top ten on both lists.

EduMed’s annual rankings are designed to help students find programs that offer the best combination of quality and convenience. The organization focused heavily on “overall value” for this year’s list, selecting institutions that blend affordability and rigorous academics with the flexibility and student support services necessary for success.

In the rankings for Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner programs, the Mount was highlighted for its commitment to practical, real-world experience. EduMed noted that Mount students benefit from “mentorship by licensed psychiatric clinicians at diverse practicum sites including counseling centers, private practices, psychiatric clinics, and correctional facilities.”

The college was also honored for its Online Accelerated BSN program, which provides a fast track for students with non-nursing degrees to enter the healthcare workforce. The ranking underscores the Mount’s success in creating a hybrid learning environment that maintains high academic standards while offering the flexibility required by adult learners.

EduMed.org connects students with expert-driven information about education, training, and financial aid opportunities in healthcare and medical support. They are dedicated to providing relevant and helpful content to support the next generation of healthcare professionals.

For more information about the Mount, log onto www.msmc.edu