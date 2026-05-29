The Garage Music School opens in Warwick

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of The Garage Music School located at 22 Ronald Reagan Boulevard on May 26. Owners Andrew Forbes and Sean Meyers joined chamber members, family and friends in welcoming the newest addition to Warwick’s thriving music and arts community.

The Garage Music School offers private music instruction, instructor-led rock bands, summer “Crash Courses,” and additional music programs for students of all ages and skill levels. Both Forbes and Meyers are lifelong musicians and experienced instructors who have taught in the Warwick area prior to opening the school.

The school’s growing team also includes several highly accomplished music instructors, including a Warwick Valley High School student teacher.

For a limited time, The Garage is offering a free introductory lesson for guitar, bass, drums, piano or vocals. Visit www.thegaragemusicschool for more details.