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Taste of Warwick tickets now on sale

Business. Advance ticket pricing available through Aug. 31 for the Sept. 15 event

| 27 Jul 2026 | 11:12
    Yes that would be fantastic. It’s attached. It features participating restaurant owners/staff along with volunteers from last year’s event.
    Yes that would be fantastic. It’s attached. It features participating restaurant owners/staff along with volunteers from last year’s event.

Taste of Warwick 2026 is coming to the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery on Sept. 15.

The event, presented by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, will feature local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other food businesses.

Visit chamber’s new new Taste of Warwick webpage (https://www.warwickcc.org/tow/) to purchase tickets, explore this year’s event, see the growing list of participating businesses and sponsors, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Advance ticket pricing is available through Aug. 31. Ticket prices increase on Sept. 1.

EVENT DETAILS:
ADMISSION: $75/ticket by Aug. 31 $130/2 tickets by Aug. 31 (purchase duo ticket) $85/ticket after Aug. 31
LOCATION: Warwick Valley Winery
114 Little York Road
Warwick, NY 10990