Tails Up Cat Café & Creative Lounge coming soon to Greenwood Lake

Tails Up Cat Café & Creative Lounge, located at 729 Jersey Ave. in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

Encouraging pet adoption

Founded by local residents Brenda Wiley and Charlie Krack, at Tails Up, adoption will be at the heart of the operation. “Rather than allowing visitors to bring their own pets, the café will feature a separate cat lounge populated by adoptable cats from the Warwick Valley Humane Society,” said Wiley. “All cats will arrive fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and medically screened before being introduced into the space. The goal is to create a safe and comfortable environment where potential adopters can interact with the animals in a relaxed setting.”

Visitors will be able to reserve time in the cat lounge, spending 30 minutes or an hour getting to know the feline residents while enjoying coffee, tea, or desserts. The founders hope that these personal interactions will help cats showcase their personalities and increase their chances of finding forever homes. The café expects to begin with approximately six to eight cats.

Creativity and community

What sets Tails Up apart, however, is its emphasis on creativity and community. The adjoining Creative Lounge will host a variety of workshops and events designed to bring people together. Planned offerings include “Paint and Purr” art sessions, nature-inspired craft workshops, candle-making classes, Reiki sessions, portrait painting, and figure drawing. Wiley and Krack, whose backgrounds include art, design, and community involvement, envision the space as an evolving hub for collaboration and learning.

The partnership itself grew from a shared passion for animals and the arts. Wiley, who has extensive experience in animal rescue and adoption efforts, had previously explored opening cat cafés both locally and in New York City. Krack, an artist, connected with Wiley through a local Facebook community page, and the two quickly discovered common interests and complementary skills. What began as a conversation over coffee soon evolved into a joint venture.