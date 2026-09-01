Stunning Colonial

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial on 1.2 acres is located on a tree-lined street within an exclusive enclave of custom- built homes. It offers extreme privacy and a peaceful setting.

You’re greeted by an expansive covered porch with an adjoining gazebo. Mature trees enhance the curb appeal.

The outdoor oasis continues with a stunning in-ground pool complete with a cascading waterfall. The outdoor kitchen sports a built-in grill, cooktop, sink and fridge.

The L-shaped seating area is perfect for gatherings, dining and socializing.

Indoors is just as amazing with a two -story foyer, custom kitchen, spacious living room that transitions into the formal dining room and the impressive great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The primary suite serves as a gorgeous private retreat with dual vanities and a spa-like inspired bathroom. Three additional generously-sized bedrooms compliment the second level.

Additional home perks include a whole house Generac generator, an irrigation system, two-zone central air and a 1,600 square foot lower level ideal for a fitness center, rec. room or hobby hideaway.

This is truly a remarkable place to call home.