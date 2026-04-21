Spring Love Local Maker Market comes to Stanley-Deming Park

Warwick based, arts non-profit Wickham Works welcomes spring with its Love Local Maker Market at Stanley-Deming Park on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Continuing its tenth year of supporting local artists and artisans, Wickham Works invites visitors to browse over forty local makers. The curated market features beautiful handmade pieces and locally designed items, such as ceramics, jewelry, handmade chocolates, wooden cutting boards, candles, art pieces and much more.



Market Director Hannelore Chambers says, “Each year visitors come back to find their favorite local artisans and buy one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gifts.”

The nominal entrance fee for adults - $3 - goes to support Wickham Works’ free community programs throughout the year. The market will also be hosting free Trash-to-Treasure art-making stations for all, in keeping with their mission of keeping used items out of landfills.



Rain date Sunday May 3.