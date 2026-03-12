x
Spacious property in Warwick

Real Estate. Colonial-style features five bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Warwick, NY /
| 12 Mar 2026 | 10:34
Set on 2.3 acres, this roomy colonial-style home features five bedrooms and two and a half baths. A flexible floor plan offers 2,555 square feet of living space.

With the main bedroom on the first floor, there is convenience and privacy.

An updated eat-in kitchen provides a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space. The spacious deck is in anticipation of all those fun summer gatherings. Also outdoors are a gazebo, porch, detached shed and an attached two car garage.

The unfinished full- length basement is a haven for storage and possesses a future potential.

This property and home are a peaceful and roomy setting with perfect access to nearby Warwick amenities and is minutes from the Vernon, N.J. border.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
Address: 7 Warwick Turnpike
Warwick, NY
Price: $699,000
Taxes: $13,723
Presented by: BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office Phone: 845-208-9928