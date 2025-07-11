Spacious and Well-Maintained

Set on 1.5 acres on a serene cul-de-sac, this beautifully maintained four bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home in peaceful Florida, N.Y. will make your homeowner dreams come true. Gleaming oak and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors are showcased throughout the main level. The heart of the home is definitely the family room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace while French doors link the family room to the classic study.

Outside, the oasis-like retreat highlights a spacious back deck, pergola, in ground sprinklers, above ground pool and a free pass to nearby Glenmere Lake.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is en suite and has a walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bath. California closets provide ultimate storage.

The finished basement boasts an additional 1,300 square feet offering an entertainment paradise complete with a gym, pool table, built-in speakers and a laundry area.

The summer of 2025 is in full swing with this exceptional property, a wonderful place to call home.