Smooth Essentials now open

Smooth Essentials opened their doors officially on Sept. 10, which also happened to be owner Marissa Corts’ birthday.



Corts has 15 years of experience, and her passion is simple- helping people feel comfortable, cared for and confident. During the ribbon cutting she shared an incredible speech about her journey to opening her own business.



Corts was joined by family, friends, and staff and board members from the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

About Smooth Essentials



Smooth Essentials is located at 124 South Main Street, Suite 2107, in Florida, provides laser hair removal services.