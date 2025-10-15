Silent Auction Fundraiser at Glenmere Brewing Company

The Friends of the Florida Public Library will host the third annual Silent Auction Fundraiser which will run from Thursday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 2. The event will be held at the Glenmere Brewing Company at 55 Maple Ave, in the Village of Florida.

Come check out and bid on an assortment of handmade seasonal wreaths, beginning Thursday, Oct. 30 with final bids due in on Sunday, Nov. 2. Hours for auction viewing and bidding are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Join the Friends for a beverage, some food and music as we announce the winners on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

Donations of items are needed. If you are interested in donating, please log onto the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org or contact them at (845) 651-7659. All items must be dropped off at the Florida Public Library on either Monday, Oct. 27 or Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The Friends of the Florida Public Library is an organization of volunteers who work together to promote and expand the library’s programs, resources and services for all people in the community. Funds raised by the Friends help support the library’s summer reading programs, aid in purchasing items for FPL’s Library of Things, and help support the Library’s Museum and Park Pass.