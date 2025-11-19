Shop Local and Give Back event

The Warwick Merchants Collective will again host the Shop Local and Give Back bag fundraiser in support of the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. The event runs from Nov. 23 through Dec. 14.

Through the sales of the tote bags, the organization was able to donate over $2400 to the food pantry last year. Donating cash to food pantries is hugely helpful and allows them to purchase items that they have not received via donations.

The Merchants Collective is seeking participants to join in selling the tote bags. Each $20 canvas bag is filled with coupons for free gifts and givebacks from participating Warwick businesses.

Each participating merchant must purchase five bags ($100) to sell in their store and list a special offer to be included in the bag. Instead of printing coupons as in years past, all offers will be on a single sheet of paper with a map. Merchant offers are limited to a maximum of seven words. Stores will receive bags to sell in their store and inclusion in the digital map and flyer.

Merchants interested in participating can find and fill out the form at https://shorturl.at/dwJ5g.