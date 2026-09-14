Serene Woodland Home

Set along the quiet ridge of Sterling Forest is this move-in ready residence with one bedroom and three baths.

Eye level with the surrounding tree canopy, this getaway atmosphere home is part of the Furnace Brook lake community.

Inside, the open layout flows nicely into living spaces.

Oversized windows and sliding doors and an expansive deck bring the outdoors inside to be totally enjoyed.

A peaceful primary bedroom plus two flex spaces offer the potential of a home office, gym, studio or guest room.

With two full baths, a detached garage and the option to buy fully furnished, this awesome move-in ready sanctuary blends classic mountain and lake lifestyles.

A definite must see, must experience!