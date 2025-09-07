Ryan O’Leary recognized

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ryan O’Leary of Warwick was named to the 2025 ranking of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in New York by Forbes and SHOOK Research. The ranking recognizes financial advisors younger than 40 who have at least four years of experience.

“I’m incredibly proud of this honor,” O’Leary said. “I believe in building long-term relationships with clients to help them navigate every life stage and all market cycles. As a member of the younger generation of financial advisors, I plan to be here for my clients for many years to come.”

2025 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in New York is published each August, researched by SHOOK Research LLC, from data as of March. The rating is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through interviews with the financial advisor, quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management, and other factors including compliance records, industry experience and client retention.

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm with more than 20,000 financial advisors. The firm serves more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025.