Rusty Goat re-opens doors

The new owners of the Rusty Goat Grill were welcomed to the Warwick community on June 23.

Owned by Sarah Misir, the Rusty Goat Grill now has new offerings, as well as a classic menu. There are also vintage treasures curated by Misir.

Celebrating the welcome with Misir was her husband, Chris, their sons, family and friends, Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Village of Warwick trustee Mary Collura, representative from Sen. Skoufis’ office Liz Miller, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) President Mike Cordero, WVCC Board members Matthew Guy and Tom Blaney, WVCC Executive Director Stefanie Keegan Craver and WVCC event coordinator Jelena Stamenkovic.

Located at 46 Main St. on The Carriage Path in the village of Warwick, the Rusty Goat Grill is open seven days a week.