x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Rental has plenty to offer

Warwick. It comes complete with a bright and spacious layout to display lots of natural light.

Warwick NY /
| 09 Oct 2025 | 03:41
    Rental has plenty to offer
    Rental has plenty to offer
    Rental has plenty to offer
    Rental has plenty to offer
    Rental has plenty to offer
    Rental has plenty to offer

This impeccable three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath ranch home features convenient one level living on over a half acre of level lot property. The bright and spacious layout displays tremendous natural light.

The updated kitchen boasts shiny quartz countertops, delightful cheery cabinetry and stainless- steel appliances including a dual fuel oven.

No storage problem here with a large two car garage, full unfinished basement and walk-up attic.

Say goodbye to winter’s cold with toasty oil heating, an inviting wood burning fireplace and a home generator.

This highly maintained home exudes functionality, comfort and convenience in a top-notch location.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 7 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, N.Y.
Rental Fee: $2,800 monthly
Agent: Tammy A. Scotto
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: (845) 494-4706