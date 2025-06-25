Ready for business

On June 24, 2025, the Florida Chamber welcomed vendors and the public to the 2025 Farmers Market season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Each Tuesday, vendors from throughout the Black dirt Region and nearby communities gather at the intersection of Routes 94 and 17A between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to provide residents with an array of fresh produce and prepared foods from area producers.

All produce vendors are from Florida’s black dirt region like S&SO Produce, a fourth-generation vegetable farm, offers a selection of recently harvested products.

In addition to the local vegetables and fruits, other area vendors include Cedar Rock Products, Doctor Pickle, Fresh Baked Breads by Janet, Warwick Mushrooms, and Urban Beaver Coffee Roasters which features Arabica beans from Brazil that can be ground on site, while you wait according to your preferences.

These vendors bring over 250 variety of fresh local produce, fresh fruits and berries, pure honey, maple syrup, fresh chickens, eggs and meats, homemade jam and jelly, dried herbs, meat rubs and spices, pickles, fresh baked goods, handmade soaps and treats for furry friends.

To learn more log onto https://FloridaFarmersMarket.org.