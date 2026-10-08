Pride in Ownership Home

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home truly displays pride in ownership throughout. It is immaculately kept and has all the delightful extras the home buyer could possibly want. Namely, crown moldings, Brazilian walnut floors, wainscotting and custom railing.

The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash all waiting for the family chef.

On the second level, the superiority continues with more custom molding and a completely renovated full bathroom.

The primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet while the second bedroom has loads of storage and closets. Also on the second floor is a super convenient laundry room. Not much to do or worry about, simply unpack and enjoy.