Picket Fence Perfection

Warwick NY /
| 21 Jul 2025 | 01:32
Built in 1865, this charming home - complete with a classic white picket fence - is the perfect blend of modern updates, past reflections and walkable convenience. Located in the heart of quaint Warwick, it has three bedrooms and two full baths, one bedroom being on the first floor.

Fully remodeled in 2016, the home was reduced to the studs and rebuilt with a thoughtful design reflecting the supreme quality craftsmanship.

The listing is natural gas and sewer connected and the basement offers tons of storage.

This lovely sturdy vintage home could be a part of your future.

Essential Information
Address: 14 Forester Ave.
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $509,000
Taxes: $9,403
Agent: Nelson Chan
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: (845) 500-7758