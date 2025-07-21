Picket Fence Perfection

Built in 1865, this charming home - complete with a classic white picket fence - is the perfect blend of modern updates, past reflections and walkable convenience. Located in the heart of quaint Warwick, it has three bedrooms and two full baths, one bedroom being on the first floor.

Fully remodeled in 2016, the home was reduced to the studs and rebuilt with a thoughtful design reflecting the supreme quality craftsmanship.

The listing is natural gas and sewer connected and the basement offers tons of storage.

This lovely sturdy vintage home could be a part of your future.