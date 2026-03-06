A truly rare opportunity, this top floor home shares the floor with only one neighbor. And you could enjoy stunning views and tons of bright, natural light.

With two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this luxury penthouse condo is larger than other rentals featuring a bonus room that can serve as a den, office or even a third bedroom.

Let’s not forget to mention your own private garage and a storage unit as well.

This spacious rental is located in beautiful Warwick Grove which has its own amenities like an inground pool, its own post office, an exercise room and clubhouse. It’s also walking distance to the historic village of Warwick.