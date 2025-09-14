x
Peace and Privacy Prevail

Warwick. This home features a welcoming layout, a bright eat-in kitchen with a double wall oven, an electric cooktop and granite countertops.

| 14 Sep 2025 | 09:13
Set on 1.1 acre, this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home along a quiet country road is surrounded by apple orchards, horse farms and a neighboring alpaca farm. Pure country heaven with a blend of modern comfort and rustic charm.

The home features a welcoming layout, a bright eat-in kitchen boasts a double wall oven, an electric cooktop and granite countertops. The powder room/laundry room is off the kitchen area with a mud room leading to a new side deck.

The formal dining room has sliding doors to the back deck while the great room features a double-sided wood burning fireplace.

Making your way upstairs is an open space perfect as a reading nook or home office. The second floor houses four generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. The primary bedroom offers a full bathroom and large closet.

Updates and perks include the efficiency of solar panels, a high efficiency water softener, and a new above ground oil tank (2025).

This one of a kind property delivers country living at its best. A must see!

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 71 Four Corners Road
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $599,000
Taxes: $15,100
Agent: Tammy Scotto
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: (845) 494-4706