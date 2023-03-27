Orange County. New appointments, promotions announced

Walden Savings Bank recently announced the appointment of three new officers and five executive promotions.

Tyler Ryan, Keith Porsch and Todd Grausso have been appointed to Assistant Vice President positions within various divisions of the bank.

Ryan, a 10-year veteran of Walden Savings Bank, is the Lending Core & Data Integrity Manager who started his career at the bank in 2012.

Keith Porsch, Training and Talent Manager, joined the bank in 2017 and oversees training and organizational development.

Todd Grausso, Information Technology, is an 11-year employee of thr bank who has extensive banking experience coupled with information technology expertise.

“We’re proud to reward the dynamic contributions of these talented employees, who prioritize how each initiative and solution can enhance our valued customers’ banking experience,” Derrik Wynkoop, President and CEO, said. “Their vital leadership every day is the bedrock of Walden Savings Bank’s legacy of exceptional service and personalized attention.”

Five members of the executive team have also been promoted.

· John Scognamiglio is now Executive Vice President in addition to Chief Financial Officer. He was promoted from Vice President and has been with the bank for 13 years.

· Cindy Voss has been promoted to Senior Vice President. She is a 25-year employee and also oversees the Information Technology Department.

· John M. Carola has been named Senior Vice President. He oversees the Bank’s branches, Contact Center and Marketing Department.

· Peter Fedun, who has worked at the Bank for 25 years, has been promoted to Vice President.

· Pamela Spieler has been named Chief Diversity Officer in addition to Vice President of Human Resources. She will lead the organization’s efforts supporting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.

“We are confident that these exceptionally dedicated employees will continue to boldly innovate to propel the success of Walden Savings Bank as well as a superb customer experience every day,” Wynkoop added.

Walden Savings Bank, the 11th oldest federally chartered mutual savings bank, has a total 11 full-service branches serving Orange and Ulster Counties and a Loan Production office in Dutchess County. For more information, log onto www.waldensavings.bank.