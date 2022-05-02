Old clock, new services at Walden Savings Bank 150-year celebration

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (April 28, 2022) – Walden Savings Bank celebrated 150 years of community services, and introduced the next era of digital banking. On April 25, a crowd of community leaders, elected officials and members of the business community and bank leadership were on hand for the unveiling of Walden Savings Bank’s restored chime clock. The iconic clock was returned to its former glory to commemorate the bank’s 150th year in business. The chiming of the clock at the Bank Street location was a sentimental moment; it has been silent for nearly 30 years.

The Walden Fireman’s Monument currently outside of the Josephine-Louise Public Library was originally in front of the bank until replaced with the Chime Clock in 1925. Walden Savings Bank was commonly mentioned as the “bank with the chime clock,” a phrase later adopted as one of the bank’s slogans during the earlier years. The Chime Clock was modernized in 1962 and was later restored to the historic look that lives on today. The clock, long silent, was reactivated for the anniversary and will continue to be a downtown landmark.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, April 26, Walden Savings Bank debuted the digital transformation of the Scott’s Corners headquarters branch at an official ribbon-cutting celebration in partnership with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

“While we look back fondly, and with gracious thanks to our community, we also continuously look ahead,” said President and CEO Derrik Wynkoop. “As our digital transformation demonstrates, we will continue to invest in the future and ensure our customers’ personalized service and experience are exceptional every day.”

Guests at the bank’s 150th anniversary mixer and ribbon-cutting ceremony were treated to complimentary food, giveaways and beverages, with representatives from Angry Orchard and Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery onsite.

Attendees also were provided with a firsthand look at the newly transformed Scott’s Corners Headquarters Branch, which features numerous innovations including:

A Digital Discovery Center to help customers efficiently conduct banking tasks and to learn about and access Walden Savings Bank’s latest banking technology.

An immersive Augmented Reality experience to learn about the bank’s products and services through mobile devices – an industry innovation and first in the region.

Digital displays throughout the branch that highlight bank products, services, financial education tips, community events and Walden Savings Bank news and information.

The addition of the “WSB Café,” a self-service coffee bar for customers and guests.

A state-of-the-art ATM offering the capability to handle bulk check and cash deposits for personal and business customers.

Redesigned teller pods for a more engaging experience between customers and Walden Savings Bank team members.

A high-tech Conference Room with video-conferencing capabilities for customer meetings.

Visitors to the branch are welcomed by a “Digital Banking Specialist” who provides customers with concierge access to Walden Savings Bank’s digital banking solutions.

Construction of the redesigned branch was performed by the Storm King Group of Montgomery, NY. The interior of the new branch includes several wall murals featuring local landmarks including Winding Hills Park, the Orange County Arboretum, the Montgomery Water Tower and the Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) Community Gardens at Benedict Farm Park.

To mark the special occasion of the ribbon-cutting, the Friends of the Orange County Arboretum and the Montgomery Fire Department were on hand and were awarded $500 donations to each of their organizations. Walden Savings Bank plans to celebrate their 150th year in business with additional events throughout the remainder of the year.

Heather Bell-Meyer, President & CEO of Orange County Chamber of Commerce, saluted Walden Savings Bank. “The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is a proud customer of Walden Savings Bank,” she said. “I am pleased to announce that the Chamber of Commerce and Walden Savings Bank will co-sponsor the new ‘Orange County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Spotlight,’ hosted by WALL Radio. This new member program will feature small businesses throughout Orange County.”

Walden Savings Bank, established in 1872, is rated 5 Stars by Bauer Financial, a respected financial institution analyst. To learn more about the Bank and its products and services, visit their website at www.waldensavings.bank.