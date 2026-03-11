Orange County Chamber of Commerce to host budget presentation

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a members-only briefing featuring the commissioner of the New York state department of state, Walter Mosley.

At the March 16 event, Mosley will present Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2026 priorities and share the state’s legislative agenda, policy initiatives, and strategic focus for the year ahead. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how these issues may impact businesses and communities across the state.

The event will take place on March 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen. The event is free and open to members of the Orange County Chamber of commerce. Register at OrangeNY.com.