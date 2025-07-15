After 50 years of providing equine-assisted services, Winslow Therapeutic Center has recently added new programming. Winslow’s brand new Wellness and Education Center, opened in 2024, now offers a variety of wellness classes aimed at bringing affordable options to the members of the Warwick and Hudson Valley community.

Self-care and holistic healing have become increasingly more practiced as a natural option to combat the effects of everyday stressors. With the addition of a new space, a peaceful atmosphere, and beautiful views, Winslow now offers meditation, yoga, support groups, sound healing, fitness, hypnotherapy, educational courses, and more in one place, making it a one-stop shop for wellness.

Classes are run by qualified members of the community and all proceeds go back into the services Winslow provides for people with and without disabilities. It is a unique opportunity to take care of oneself while helping to take care of others.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these wellness classes to educate and improve the daily lives of our community,” Winslow Therapeutic Center Executive Director Susan Ferro said.

Find the detailed class listings at winslow.org/wellness.

If you are a clinician or facilitator looking for a space to practice your services, please call (845) 986-6686 or email jaclyn@winslow.org.