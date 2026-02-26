x
On the lake

Greenwood Lake /
| 26 Feb 2026 | 01:40
A rare chance to own a piece of paradise and a chance to be a lake beachcomber taking advantage of the lazy, hazy days of summer. Built in 1900, this charming one bedroom, one bath bungalow offers 35 feet of direct lakefront, a private floating dock and breathtaking panoramic views.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy as it is, renovate, redevelop or expand, the potential is unmatched. This cute bungalow blends year- round recreation with small town charm. Enjoy Greenwood Lake’s hot spots like cozy cafes, yoga studios, the Greenwood Lake Roasters, Bark Park, restaurants and tap houses.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 582 Jersey Ave.
Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Price: $445,000
Taxes: $6,230
Agent: Brenda Wiley
Howard Hanna Rand Realtors
Agent’s Cell: 914-522-9474