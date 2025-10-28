New dream retreat

Built in 2025, this charming new custom Cape Cod home with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths is nestled in the picturesque town of Warwick. It’s so new, the interior is still in construction.

Bright and spacious, you’ll adore the open layout concept where the kitchen, living room, dining area and private bath blend perfectly.

The first floor primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs offer a second- floor full bath with a double vanity.

Enjoy the views and especially those of the adjacent equestrian center.

This beautiful new home combines nature, community and the historic into one welcoming haven of a home.