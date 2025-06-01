Modern Retreat in Greenwood Lake

This beautifully updated contemporary two bedroom, one and a half bath home has a bright, open floor plan and lovely hardwood floors throughout. With numerous wonderful updates, you’ll need to see and experience this listing.

The modern kitchen boasts a pantry, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinets and counters. The kitchen opens to the dining and living areas.

The full bathroom on the main level features industrial style lighting, double vanity sinks and a neat, classic clawfoot tub.

The primary bedroom shines with a walk-in closet and sliding doors that lead to an expansive deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The second bedroom possesses vaulted ceilings, a skylight, a nice sized closet and an open loft space showcasing natural light with flexible use as a studio, home office or added storage.

Outside, you’ll find an exceptional outdoor living area with a stone fireplace, a built-in bar, flat screen tv, surround sound and a premium security system.

Located in the Indian Park Community, the home offers its residents lake access to a private beach and a clubhouse.

Be ready and active this summer in this lovely home.

Essential Information

Address: 49 Brook Trl.

Greenwood Lake, NY

Price: $639,000

Taxes: $6,631

Agent: Brenda B. Wiley

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

Brenda’s Cell: 914-522-9474