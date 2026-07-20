Meet Rufus

ABOUT
5-year-old large male Pitbull
Enjoys leash walks
Loves running in a fenced area
Goofy, strong, people friendly
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, vaccinated, tested
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Active single/couple with big dog experience
No other pets
No children due to his rambunctiousness
Fenced yard if possible for his energy release
ADOPT RUFUS!
Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.
PO BOX 61
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
Visit wvhumane.org for adoption application.