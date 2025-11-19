Martin receives Rotary honor

Stan Martin, a former president and 43-year member of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, has been selected as one of this year’s honorees for the Distinguished Rotarian Award – “7 Over 70.”

Hosted by the Poughkeepsie-Arlington Rotary, the celebration recognizes seven Rotarians from across the eight-county District 7210 who have dedicated decades of service to their clubs and communities, living examples of Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

“Stan’s commitment to service, leadership, and community embodies everything Rotary stands for,” immediate past Rotary District Governor Leo R. Kaytes said.

Martin was selected “2015-16 Humanitarian of the Year” in the Mid-Hudson Rotary District 7210. He also served four terms as a District Assistant Governor and was named to their Rotary Hall of Fame.